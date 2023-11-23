DeKalb shooting overnight sends 4 people to area hospitals

Four people were shot early Thursday in DeKalb County and transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to local police.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Cascade Manor Drive at 2:55 a.m. and found four victims inside a residence with gunshot wounds, the county’s police department said.

More than 100 rounds were fired into the house, with seven individuals inside at the time, according to initial information, the DeKalb County Police Department added. Three of the individuals escaped injury.