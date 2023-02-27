X
DeKalb police investigating after drivers leave scene of fatal I-285 crash

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A multi-vehicle crash on I-285 early Sunday killed two people in DeKalb County, and now police are searching for a pair of drivers who left the scene.

Details are limited, but the fatal crash happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Perimeter at Memorial Drive. Two people died, while another person was severely injured, DeKalb police said. The victims were not publicly identified.

Two drivers left the scene after the crash, police said without elaborating.

An investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

