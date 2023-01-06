DeKalb man gets 2 years in prison for soliciting sex from teen trafficking victim

Shane Bean pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to soliciting sex from a person under the age of 18. He was sentenced to 10 years, two of which will be served in prison. The remaining years will be served on probation and Bean will be required to register as a sex offender.

The 39-year-old was indicted in Fulton County in January 2022 along with nine other defendants who bought and sold the teenager, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said. The cases against the other defendants remain active.