Decatur police seek driver who appeared to fire gun out of purple car’s window

Police in Decatur are trying to find a driver who may have been firing a gun from his vehicle while hightailing through town Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the unidentified motorist was spotted recklessly driving a dark purple Dodge Charger near the intersection of Gordon Street and Fourth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He may have been shooting a firearm or setting off fireworks at the time, police said in a statement on social media.
Investigators are looking to find surveillance footage of the vehicle and hope the public can help them identify the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur detective Robert Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or via email at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com.
