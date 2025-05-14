Covington man shot, killed by 16-year-old stepson, officials say

The Escalade was located about 7 miles away at Denny Dobbs Park, which has a ballfield, batting cage, basketball courts and other amenities. Daniel was not in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Daniel faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, being in possession of a handgun by persons under 18 and being in possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The agency said the teen “is considered armed and dangerous.”

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect,” officials said.

A spokesperson said law enforcement officials “cannot speculate on a motive.”

The sheriff’s office has not released a photo of Daniel.

