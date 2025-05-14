Covington man shot, killed by 16-year-old stepson, officials say

Newton County authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his stepfather Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at about 6:15 p.m. near Avery Drive in Covington. When Newton sheriff’s deputies arrived, they said they found 41-year-old David Gay dead inside his home.
Investigators determined the victim was shot by his stepson, Jayden Daniel, who they said drove away in Gay’s 2016 Cadillac Escalade. Officials did not provide more details about the shooting.
The Escalade was located about 7 miles away at Denny Dobbs Park, which has a ballfield, batting cage, basketball courts and other amenities. Daniel was not in the area, the sheriff’s office said.
Daniel faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, being in possession of a handgun by persons under 18 and being in possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The agency said the teen “is considered armed and dangerous.”
“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately. Do not approach the suspect,” officials said.
A spokesperson said law enforcement officials “cannot speculate on a motive.”
The sheriff’s office has not released a photo of Daniel.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Atlanta Police Department
Boy, 11, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting
A 11-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Police investigate another alleged kidnapping attempt in Cobb
Warrant says incident was captured on Austell gas station video.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.