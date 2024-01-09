Cops: Woman posed as employee, stole cards from Acworth senior living facility

Although the suspect has not been identified, police confirmed she is not an employee. She is accused of entering Celebration Village wearing scrubs similar to those worn by staff and could be seen on camera checking doors and entering unlocked rooms, according to Mistretta.

The woman was later seen on surveillance cameras at a Walmart using the victims’ cards, Mistretta confirmed.

The woman is said to have dark hair and frequently wears something to cover her face, concealing her identity. Mistretta said she drives a white Toyota Corolla with temporary plates.

It’s not the first time a crime has occurred at the Celebration Village Acworth.

Former clinical manager Amanda Marie Jamison is accused of stealing 30 liquid morphine syringes in August, an arrest warrant states. She is facing charges of theft by taking and possession of a controlled substance after being arrested in October.

Any residents of assisted living facilities in Acworth experiencing fraudulent activity or who may know the suspect are asked to call police at 770-974-1232.

