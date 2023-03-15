Cops: Man killed in shootout with Pickens County deputies amid house fire

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. about gunshots and a home being on fire in the area of Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, a small town about 15 miles south of Ellijay. When deputies arrived at the home, they said a man in the yard started shooting at them and their patrol vehicle, which was struck several times.

“The deputies shot the subject, who was later found deceased on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. The man was not publicly identified.