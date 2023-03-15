X

Cops: Man killed in shootout with Pickens County deputies amid house fire

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A man armed with a shotgun was killed after allegedly getting into a shootout with Pickens County deputies in the yard of a burning house Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. about gunshots and a home being on fire in the area of Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, a small town about 15 miles south of Ellijay. When deputies arrived at the home, they said a man in the yard started shooting at them and their patrol vehicle, which was struck several times.

“The deputies shot the subject, who was later found deceased on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. The man was not publicly identified.

No deputies were injured, and the GBI has been asked to investigate, according to authorities. The state agency confirmed its involvement but has not released details.

Not counting Tuesday’s shooting, the GBI has been asked to investigate 20 officer-involved shootings this year, five of which took place this month. By this time last year, there had been 29 open investigations.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Biden withdraws from Alaskan road deal after pressure from Jimmy Carter10h ago

Credit: AP

Colts reportedly releasing Falcons great Matt Ryan
8h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Wellstar says Fulton leaders trying for ‘cheap political points’
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bill to limit treatment for transgender youth passes Georgia House panel
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bill to limit treatment for transgender youth passes Georgia House panel
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five things we learned about Georgia’s quarterback competition
1h ago
The Latest

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Another ‘very frigid start’ but temps warm by afternoon
3h ago
Tractor-trailer carrying paint catches on fire on I-285 in Cobb
15h ago
Police ID man accused of killing 11-year-old Spalding County girl as she slept
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Georgia State Unniversity

Rialto, the circa 1916 Downtown theater, adds modern film equipment to host movie...
Timeline: Georgia sheriff Victor Hill's federal trial and sentencing
Watch: Meet the Braves’ new public address announcer
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top