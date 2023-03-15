Cops: Man killed in shootout with Pickens County deputies amid house fire

A man armed with a shotgun was killed after allegedly getting into a shootout with Pickens County deputies in the yard of a burning house Tuesday night, authorities said.
The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. about gunshots and a home being on fire in the area of Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock, a small town about 15 miles south of Ellijay. When deputies arrived at the home, they said a man in the yard started shooting at them and their patrol vehicle, which was struck several times.
“The deputies shot the subject, who was later found deceased on the scene,” the sheriff’s office said. The man was not publicly identified.
No deputies were injured, and the GBI has been asked to investigate, according to authorities. The state agency confirmed its involvement but has not released details.
Not counting Tuesday’s shooting, the GBI has been asked to investigate 20 officer-involved shootings this year, five of which took place this month. By this time last year, there had been 29 open investigations.
