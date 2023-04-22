Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized

The names of the men involved in the incident that unfolded at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Madison Drive have not been released by police, but Sgt. Michael Cheek confirmed that arrest warrants are pending as they recover in the hospital. The incident location is near Ashford Dunwoody Road and less than a mile from Perimeter Mall.

According to Cheek, one man drove to the complex and pulled out a gun on his friend as they were meeting outside the apartment. The man then forced his friend back into the apartment at gunpoint, officials said.