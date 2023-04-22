Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized

Two friends got into a shootout Friday evening, leading to both of their arrests and multiple drugs and weapons being seized, Dunwoody police said.
The names of the men involved in the incident that unfolded at an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Madison Drive have not been released by police, but Sgt. Michael Cheek confirmed that arrest warrants are pending as they recover in the hospital. The incident location is near Ashford Dunwoody Road and less than a mile from Perimeter Mall.
According to Cheek, one man drove to the complex and pulled out a gun on his friend as they were meeting outside the apartment. The man then forced his friend back into the apartment at gunpoint, officials said.
The man being held at gunpoint then also pulled out a gun and shots were exchanged inside the apartment, Cheek said.
Both men ran out of the apartment and into the breezeway, where Cheek said they continued firing at each other. At some point, the shooting stopped while they were still in the breezeway.
When officers arrived at the scene, Cheek said one man had three gunshot wounds in his abdomen and the other had been shot in the ankle. Their conditions were not released.
After authorities obtained a search warrant for the apartment, multiple guns and “a substantial amount of drugs and cash” were seized,” Cheek said.
