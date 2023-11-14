BreakingNews
Cops: Driver who hit, killed teen in Decatur sought on vehicular homicide charge

Crime & Public Safety
Decatur police are searching for a driver accused of hitting and killing a 16-year-old near the Avondale MARTA station last week.

Jared Bradley, 26, faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle and reckless driving, the department said in a statement Monday night. He fatally struck 16-year-old Kevin Valente of Scottdale on Nov. 6, police said.

According to the investigation, Bradley was driving a gray BMW 330i and turned left onto East College Avenue from Commerce Drive just after 7:15 p.m. While turning, he accelerated in a reckless manner and left the road, hitting Valente, police said.

Bradley stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officials said last week. As of Tuesday morning, he had not been arrested.

Valente was one of four pedestrians struck on the same day and the only fatality, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

In the first case, a man was hit while crossing a driveway on North Candler Street, just northeast of the Decatur Square, shortly before 8:30 a.m. Five hours later, a pedestrian was hit on West Ponce de Leon Avenue at West Trinity Place, about a half-mile west of the square. And an hour later, a person was struck on Sycamore Street at East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Only minor injuries were reported in those cases, and each driver was cited for failing to yield to pedestrians.

