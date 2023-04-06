Cops: Clayton County detainee apprehended after scaling jail fence in escape

Nigiel Lee, 22, was taken to the facility on Wednesday evening after being arrested on several felony charges, including home invasion and aggravated assault, Clayton police said in a statement. While in the sally port area, and with multiple law enforcement officers present, police said Lee made a break for it.

He jumped on top of multiple police vehicles before scaling wired fencing and escaping around 9 p.m., according to police. It was not clear how Lee was able get away from the officers, and police did not say if he had been cuffed.