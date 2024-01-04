Cops: 3 arrested after alleged laundromat heist; 12-year-old used as lookout

“The investigation also determined a child under the age of 12 was present at the time of the theft; the child was being used as a lookout while the crime was underway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Following an investigation, Jones and Bollinger were both arrested Dec. 28 and booked into the Hall County jail. They face charges of theft by taking, possession of tools for commission of a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A day after the heist, Wood also found himself arrested, but in an unrelated financial transaction card theft case, deputies said. He was charged with felony theft by taking Dec. 29 in connection with the incident at the laundromat.

All three suspects lived at the same Lula residence and remain in custody, the sheriff’s office said. Jones’ bond was set at $14,200, while the amounts for Bollinger and Wood were listed at $5,000 and $9,200, respectively, according to online records.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.