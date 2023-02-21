Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire

A 10-year-old boy was shot in his hand while asleep on the couch of his southwest Atlanta home Tuesday morning, according to police.
Atlanta officers got the call around 4 a.m. and arrived at the home in the 800 block of Washington Street to find the injured boy, Captain Christian Hunt told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. The boy was described as alert and taken to a hospital. An update on his condition was not provided.
“Upon looking through the house, we discovered there was multiple rounds that were shot into the house from the street right here,” he said.
The boy had been asleep on a couch in toward the front portion of the downstairs level of the house, Hunt said. Several other children, some younger than the victim, and multiple adults also were in the home, but no other injuries were reported.
“This house was full of people,” Hunt said. “Everyone was sleeping. Everyone was minding their business.”
No suspects have been identified, but police do believe the home was targeted, he said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
