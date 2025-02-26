Crime & Public Safety
Clayton officer shot, suspect critical following SWAT standoff, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A shootout with a suspect left an officer injured and the suspect in critical condition early Wednesday, according to officials.
By
Updated 17 minutes ago

A Clayton County police officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, who is in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

Officers were called about a person shot in the area of Arrowhead Boulevard near Jonesboro on Tuesday evening. Eventually, police tracked the suspect to a home in the 700 block of Summer Chase Drive.

The suspect refused to come out of the house, and the situation developed into a SWAT standoff.

“After prolonged attempts by negotiators to establish communication with the suspect proved unsuccessful, SWAT officers made entry into the residence,” officials said.

During that operation, police and the suspect exchanged gunfire; one of the officers was struck in a leg, authorities said, and the suspect was also shot multiple times.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were rushed to a hospital. The officer was stabilized and is expected to recover, authorities said. The suspect remains in critical condition.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an investigation into the shooting by police. Charges against the suspect are expected.

No other information has been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
