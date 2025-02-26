Clayton officer shot, suspect critical following SWAT standoff, police say

“After prolonged attempts by negotiators to establish communication with the suspect proved unsuccessful, SWAT officers made entry into the residence,” officials said.

During that operation, police and the suspect exchanged gunfire; one of the officers was struck in a leg, authorities said, and the suspect was also shot multiple times.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were rushed to a hospital. The officer was stabilized and is expected to recover, authorities said. The suspect remains in critical condition.

The GBI has been asked to conduct an investigation into the shooting by police. Charges against the suspect are expected.

No other information has been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.