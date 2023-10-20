Child, 8, dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County

By
15 minutes ago
An 8-year-old died early Friday after being pulled from a burning home, according to Barrow County fire officials.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 100 block of Matthews School Road near Winder, according to Officer Scott Dakin with the fire department. A 911 caller reported that people were inside the home.

“As we arrived on the scene we found a home heavily involved in fire and the family advised that there was still one person in the home,” Dakin said in an emailed statement. “Our firefighters made a rapid entry through a bedroom window where the person was reported to be. During the vent, enter, isolate, search mode a subject was found still in one of the beds located in the room.”

Firefighters were able to pull the child out of the bedroom window and began emergency medical care, Dakin said. The 8-year-old and two adults from the home were all taken to local hospitals, but the child did not survive.

The child’s name was not released.

“Unfortunately, despite heroic efforts by the firefighters, the child passed away as a result of injuries from the fire,” Deputy Chief Brett Skinner said. “I am very proud of the fact that they put their lives at risk in an attempt to give the child the best chance at surviving. My thoughts and prayers will be with the family that suffered such a great loss, and the firefighters who were on the scene.”

The home was heavily damaged by the fire. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration website, more than 50 Georgians have died this year in house fires.

