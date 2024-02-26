Cause of death released for Furman football player, former Harrison High star

Stanfield collapsed Feb. 7 after a workout at Furman’s stadium, school leaders said at the time. He had previously been limited by back pain, but neither Stanfield nor his coaches were aware of any other medical concerns.

A two-time all-region player at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Stanfield starred for the Hoyas’ 2019 Class 5A championship team. He had 3½ tackles in Harrison’s 20-7 victory over Allatoona in the state final.

At Furman, Stanfield was a three-year letterman and played in all 13 games last fall, compiling 13 tackles and 2½ sacks and helping the Paladins go 10-3 and win the Southern Conference championship.

Stanfield also excelled in the classroom and planned to attend dental school. He was a beloved teammate and friend.

We are devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with Teri, Fred, and the whole family during this incredibly difficult time. 💔🕊️ RIP #85 #97 #foreverahoya

“Bryce Stanfield was known for his ‘mega-watt’ smile and as someone who ‘lifted up the room when he was there,’” his obituary states. “Bryce was a beautiful soul, a loving son, loyal friend, tremendous teammate, and great student. He was ‘ELITE and ‘UNCOMMON.’ He will be dearly missed, but will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

Prior to his death, Stanfield was conferred his bachelor of science degree in health sciences, magnum cum laude, by Furman President Elizabeth Davis in a hospital ceremony while surrounded by parents Fred and Teri Stanfield, teammates and coaches. The diploma was a goal that both Stanfield and his parents had set, Furman Coach Clay Hendrix.