Bystander shot, killed after fight breaks out in DeKalb, police say

A man was killed Saturday evening after a fight escalated to gunfire at a DeKalb County apartment complex, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Hatton Drive for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 40s, dead from several gunshot wounds, police said. The location of the shooting corresponds to the Oak Forest Apartments near I-285 in Scottdale.

Police have not provided details on the fight, but Channel 2 Action News reported that the victim wasn’t involved and became caught up in the gunfire afterward. His identify was not released.

Detectives responded to the scene and the shooting remains under investigation.

