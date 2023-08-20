Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station

16 minutes ago
A bystander was shot Sunday morning when an argument led to gunfire at a gas station in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Atlanta officers responded just before 4 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Bisbee Avenue in South Atlanta, where they found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was breathing and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Her identity was not released.

According to investigators, the bystander had been shot about a mile away at an Amoco station on Lakewood Avenue. Police said gunshots rang out after a verbal dispute escalated between two “unknown suspects” at the Lakewood Heights station.

Some residents have argued that Atlanta gas stations are a hotbed for criminal activity. Earlier this month, Atlanta City Council members passed legislation that requires high-definition cameras at gas pumps that run 24 hours a day in an effort to combat crime.

“This prioritizes safety for the elderly and Atlanta residents who are targeted, while attempting to pump gas and go to those convenience stores,” Council member Andrea Boone said following the vote. The requirement will impact more than 250 businesses across the city.

The two suspects in Sunday’s shooting were not publicly identified and they remain at large. Investigators responded to the scene and were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: AP

