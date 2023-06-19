BREAKING: Man accused of fatally shooting brother in Gwinnett neighborhood

A 21-year-old man is in custody after shooting and killing his older brother in a Gwinnett County home Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Justin Lacy faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

He is accused of shooting through a bedroom door at a home on Brook Lea Cove near Lawrenceville around 2:45 p.m. The bullet struck his brother, 31-year-old Bryson Moten, who was on the other side, police said in a statement. Family members who were present tried to provide aid, but Moten did not survive.

Police have not shared additional information about what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.