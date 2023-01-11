BREAKING: Georgia Aquarium RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton, blocks lanes

A Georgia Aquarium RV caught fire on I-285 in Clayton County on Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Clayton police responded about 9 a.m. to the blaze, which engulfed the RV on the Perimeter just east of Riverdale Road. Those traveling in the RV said it was used for educational purposes. No injuries were reported, police said.
At least two eastbound lanes have opened following the incident.
Police said they responded to the fire just one minute after receiving the call.
An investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
Editors' Picks
The Latest