Bibb County deputies shoot man accused of opening fire during traffic stop

“Deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants when one subject fired upon deputies,” the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies returned fire and struck the armed subject.”

The identity of the injured man was not released. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the suspect, who was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. His condition was said to be stable, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported.

At the scene, Sheriff David Davis told the Macon Telegraph that three suspects were taken in for questioning.

“They were younger individuals,” he said. “One of the occupants ran to one of the apartments just behind where the vehicle stop happened. And there were some individuals in that particular apartment that have been taken in for questioning. There have not been any charges brought in that regard to those individuals at this time, but they are being questioned as to what’s going on.”

The Bibb County sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office will also conduct an investigation into the shooting

