Barrage of bullets outside SW Atlanta businesses injures woman in car

A woman was shot in a hail of bullets in southwest Atlanta’s West End neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police.
The 33-year-old told responding officers she was in her vehicle in the 800 block of York Avenue near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when someone started shooting, police said in a statement. She was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable.
Police did not say if the woman was the intended target.
At the scene, investigators found at least 183 shell casings littering the street and sidewalk near the Kidazzle Child Care center, according to Channel 2 Action News footage.
A silver Nissan Altima also was seen with its back window shattered, along with a front window shot out of an Enterprise rental truck and another sedan with its windshield shattered.
Police have not released any other details about the victim, potential suspects or what is believed to have led up to the shooting.
