Atlanta teen dead, 6 injured in shooting on Albany State campus, officials say

The victim was identified as 19-year-old De-Morion Tayshawn Daniels, according to Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler. Daniels is from Atlanta, the coroner said.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told Albany’s WALB-TV that they didn’t yet have a motive for the shooting, which happened near the C.W. Grant Student Union on the university’s east campus during homecoming weekend. Some of the injured victims were treated at the student union, but if was unclear whether any were students, the station reported.

No information was provided by police on the suspected shooter(s). Drake said the GBI is leading the investigation and will be helped by state and local law enforcement agencies. Albany is about 90 miles southeast of Columbus and about 180 miles south of Atlanta.

“Albany State University remains committed to providing resources for the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of our campus community,” Drake added. “Counseling and other resources are available to students during this time. We are encouraging our students to make use of these resources as needed.”

At the time of the incident, the school was already grieving one of their own, Mari Creighton, who was killed in a shooting at the shuttered Buckhead nightclub Elleven45 Lounge in May.

Creighton had just completed her sophomore year and played in more than a half-dozen games during the 2023 volleyball season. Albany State officials previously offered grief counseling to staff and students on its South Georgia campus following her death.

An investigation into Saturday’s shooting is ongoing. Drake said updates would be provided as “information becomes available.”

