Atlanta police searching for man accused of stealing DEA agent’s credentials

Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing the credentials of an active DEA agent last month in southwest Atlanta.
The day after Christmas, Atlanta police were called around 3:35 p.m. to a home on Lorenzo Drive about a reported vehicle larceny. The residential neighborhood is just north of Campbellton Road and near Reverend James Orange Park at Oakland City.
At the scene, officers spoke with the agent, who said a man broke into her 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe around 8 a.m. Investigators said the suspect took the victim’s identification and government credentials from the car.
There were no signs of forced entry, and police said the agent provided video footage of the alleged break-in. But the Hyundai could not be processed for fingerprints because the agent entered the vehicle after the incident, according to a police report.
“Investigators notified APD homeland security as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said. “Please keep in mind investigators are still in the process of retrieving surveillance footage at this time.”
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $10,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
