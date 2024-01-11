Atlanta police searching for man accused of stealing DEA agent’s credentials

Officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man accused of stealing the credentials of an active DEA agent last month in southwest Atlanta.

The day after Christmas, Atlanta police were called around 3:35 p.m. to a home on Lorenzo Drive about a reported vehicle larceny. The residential neighborhood is just north of Campbellton Road and near Reverend James Orange Park at Oakland City.

At the scene, officers spoke with the agent, who said a man broke into her 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe around 8 a.m. Investigators said the suspect took the victim’s identification and government credentials from the car.