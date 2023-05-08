Atlanta police searching for man accused of robbing Brinks guard at gunpoint

A Brinks guard had just finished making a cash pickup during a routine shift in southwest Atlanta when, out of nowhere, he was ambushed.
Atlanta police said a man approached him outside The Mall West End in broad daylight, pointed a gun at his head and demanded the cash bags.
Investigators on Monday announced they are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who ran away in the direction of Evans Street after the incident and remains at large.
On March 29, officers responded to a robbery call in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at around 6:35 p.m. The investigation determined the guard was robbed at gunpoint after he made a pickup at that location.
In photos and surveillance footage released by police, the suspect can be seen wearing a black bubble jacket, black pants, white socks and Nike sandals. He was described by authorities as a “tall and slender” man between the ages of 18 and 25.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
