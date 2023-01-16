ajc logo
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-75/85 near Courtland Street. Officers responded to a report of a person injured and found the body of the 41-year-old pedestrian, police said.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the driver’s vehicle.

The department’s accident investigations unit was notified and responded to the incident, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

