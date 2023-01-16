Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector

A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-75/85 near Courtland Street. Officers responded to a report of a person injured and found the body of the 41-year-old pedestrian, police said.
The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Police did not immediately provide a description of the driver’s vehicle.
The department’s accident investigations unit was notified and responded to the incident, authorities said. An investigation is ongoing.
