Atlanta officer shoots at man who tried to break into his apartment, police say

An off-duty Atlanta police officer shot at a man who tried to break into his apartment in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. at the Dwell at The View apartments on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.

After noticing someone trying to enter his third-floor apartment, police said the officer grabbed a gun and shot at the man, who was not struck but sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a fall. He was detained and then taken to a hospital, police said.