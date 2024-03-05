BreakingNews
Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta officer shoots at man who tried to break into his apartment, police say

A man was injured from a fall after attempting to break into the apartment of an Atlanta police officer, authorities said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

A man was injured from a fall after attempting to break into the apartment of an Atlanta police officer, authorities said.
By
18 minutes ago

An off-duty Atlanta police officer shot at a man who tried to break into his apartment in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. at the Dwell at The View apartments on Hollywood Road in the Scotts Crossing neighborhood, according to Atlanta police.

After noticing someone trying to enter his third-floor apartment, police said the officer grabbed a gun and shot at the man, who was not struck but sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a fall. He was detained and then taken to a hospital, police said.

Police are investigating after an off-duty officer shot at a man attempting to break into his apartment in northwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

It’s unclear what charges the suspect will face. The identities of the suspect and officer were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary5h ago

Credit: TNS

Defense ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight
15m ago

Credit: AP

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads logins restored after widespread outage
14m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

Credit: AP

Major cyberattack on health care system causing havoc in U.S. and Georgia
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Protester indicted in connection with police motorcycle arson
26m ago
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago
Atlanta police seek info on 2 men after deadly January triple shooting
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
6h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
3h ago