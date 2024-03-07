Atlanta officer, 2 others hurt in multivehicle wreck in Buckhead

Three people, including an on-duty Atlanta police officer, were injured in a multivehicle crash in Buckhead on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but the wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chattahoochee Avenue and Defoor Place. The officer and two people in another vehicle all sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

On Thursday morning, police said they were investigating the crash but had been unable to determine what led to the incident or who was the at-fault driver.