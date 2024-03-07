BreakingNews
Crime & Public Safety

Atlanta officer, 2 others hurt in multivehicle wreck in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating after an officer and two other people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Buckhead.

By
1 hour ago

Three people, including an on-duty Atlanta police officer, were injured in a multivehicle crash in Buckhead on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Details are limited, but the wreck happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chattahoochee Avenue and Defoor Place. The officer and two people in another vehicle all sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police confirmed.

On Thursday morning, police said they were investigating the crash but had been unable to determine what led to the incident or who was the at-fault driver.

The nature of their injuries was not released.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest