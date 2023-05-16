Athens security guard pleads guilty after threat to ‘blow all the Democrats up’

The FBI immediately opened an investigation and looped in Athens-Clarke County police, Hodges said. Using a series of electronic disclosure requests, the FBI was able to track the text message to Higginbotham’s phone and learned she was a contract security guard for the DSCC. Hodges said U.S. Capitol Police were also investigating the threat and independently identified Higginbotham’s phone as the source.

The day after Higginbotham sent the text, an FBI task force located her in a coffee shop in Athens. She vomited when she saw the agents approaching her, then tried to deny that she had sent the threatening text, Hodges said. Later, a search warrant executed on Higginbotham’s phone linked her device to the email account used to send the bomb threat.

In the course of investigating Higginbotham, agents also learned that the DSCC offices had been burglarized the month prior, Hodges said. A laptop was stolen, but investigators noted that the burglary seemed staged because, despite tables inside being turned over, there was no sign of forced entry into the building. Investigators later found the stolen laptop with Higginbotham’s other personal items.

“Higginbotham now admits that she used a cellphone to willfully threaten to kill or injure people and unlawfully destroy a building with an explosive,” Hodges said.

Higginbotham’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, she faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal prison system.