Armed robbery leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in weekend shooting at DeKalb car meet

Gunfire erupted at a car meet in DeKalb County early Sunday, killing one man and injuring four teens, according to police.

Evan Garner, 20, was killed after an armed robbery attempt involving “unknown suspects,” according to police. Garner’s identity was confirmed by the DeKalb medical examiner’s office.

Victims told police that they were at a car meet in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard around 2:05 a.m., when “unknown suspects” tried to rob a 16-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, DeKalb police said. The suspect then opened fire on others, including Garner and three 19-year-olds, according to police.