Armed robbery leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in weekend shooting at DeKalb car meet

Gunfire erupted at a car meet in DeKalb County early Sunday, killing one man and injuring four teens, according to police.
Evan Garner, 20, was killed after an armed robbery attempt involving “unknown suspects,” according to police. Garner’s identity was confirmed by the DeKalb medical examiner’s office.
Victims told police that they were at a car meet in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard around 2:05 a.m., when “unknown suspects” tried to rob a 16-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, DeKalb police said. The suspect then opened fire on others, including Garner and three 19-year-olds, according to police.
Police did not release the identities of those injured or provide information about their current medical conditions.
A GoFundMe organized by a friend of Garner’s family is raising money to help cover funeral expenses. The online campaign states that the family is “facing the unimaginable with the sudden and tragic passing of their beloved son, Evan Garner.”
