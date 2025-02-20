Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Armed robbery leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in weekend shooting at DeKalb car meet

By
1 hour ago

Gunfire erupted at a car meet in DeKalb County early Sunday, killing one man and injuring four teens, according to police.

Evan Garner, 20, was killed after an armed robbery attempt involving “unknown suspects,” according to police. Garner’s identity was confirmed by the DeKalb medical examiner’s office.

Victims told police that they were at a car meet in the 5300 block of Panola Industrial Boulevard around 2:05 a.m., when “unknown suspects” tried to rob a 16-year-old, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting, DeKalb police said. The suspect then opened fire on others, including Garner and three 19-year-olds, according to police.

Police did not release the identities of those injured or provide information about their current medical conditions.

A GoFundMe organized by a friend of Garner’s family is raising money to help cover funeral expenses. The online campaign states that the family is “facing the unimaginable with the sudden and tragic passing of their beloved son, Evan Garner.”

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Windows remain broken after a Wednesday fire that killed three children at the Country Oaks Apartments. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

3 young children killed in SW Atlanta apartment fire identified

44m ago

Man convicted of fatal shooting, dumping body in DeKalb woods, burning evidence

Man accused of shooting employee to death in Gwinnett

The Latest

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks during a news conference in this 2022 file photo. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

DeKalb police chief says she’s stepping down after 5 years

13m ago

3 young children killed in SW Atlanta apartment fire identified

44m ago

Julie Chrisley’s supervised release sentence should be readjusted, prosecutors say

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.