Acworth man gets life in prison for 2020 AR-15 fatal shooting

The argument escalated through text messages and phone calls, with Shaw threatening to hurt the woman and others in the house, officials said.

However, instead of reporting the threats to police, Parker got an AR-15 from his house and went with a neighbor to confront Shaw, prosecutors said. By then, they said, Shaw was already down the street, and when Parker caught up to him, he shot him seven times. Initially, it was reported that Shaw had been shot eight times.

Police and first responders were called, and Shaw was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Parker was arrested a short time later.

On Monday, he was found guilty of not only the murder charges but also of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole sentenced him to life in prison plus an additional five years to serve.

“This guilty verdict reaffirms our commitment to holding perpetrators of violence accountable for their actions,” DA Flynn Broady Jr. said in a statement. “Brian Parker’s choice to resort to lethal force instead of calling the police resulted in the tragic loss of life and the consequences of such decisions are severe.”