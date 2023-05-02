A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison

Police at the scene of the wreck asked Davis to step out of his truck to speak with them, the warrant said. An officer noticed he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred, and there were beer cans in his truck.

Davis “had a heavy stutter, the smell of his Arby’s sandwich emitted from his breath, and (the officer) smelled the odor of either mouthwash or a breath mint,” the arrest warrant states.

After being charged with vehicular homicide and DUI, Davis was released in February 2020 on a $60,000 bond, court records show. In March 2021, he was indicted on two counts of vehicular homicide.

The dangerous intersection likely played a role in the crash, according to David Holmes, an assistant district attorney.

“This is an issue that Smyrna needs to address,” Holmes said. “This is a very dangerous intersection. We believe this is the best potential resolution to this case given the potential pitfalls at trial.”

In a Cobb courtroom Monday, Wallace’s family held his white doctor’s coat and displayed a large picture of him as his sister spoke in court, Channel 2 reported.

“This is Dr. Tyler Wallace, our brother’s white coat,” Charisse Gilbert said. “He earned this his first year in medical school in Augusta. We’ll never have an opportunity to enjoy the fruits of his labor, the fruits of his sacrifice, the fruits of his discipline, and neither will he.”

Wallace graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016 and then from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University in May 2019, his family said. He began practicing physical therapy one month later.