6 accused, including detention officer, of taking contraband into Fulton jail

Four employees of Summit Correctional Services, the jail’s food service contractor, identified as Richard Smith, Tiffany Anderson, Sequoyah Anderson-Roberts and Nicole Sheats, were arrested and charged with giving an inmate tobacco products without authorization. Anderson and Smith are also facing charges of crossing guard lines with prohibited items, and Smith faces an additional charge of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

Explore Contraband cellphone video leads to arrest of Fulton detention officer

Tiffany Davis, who worked as a detention officer at the jail, was charged with two counts of violation of oath, two counts of giving an inmate tobacco products without consent from a jailer and participation in criminal gang activity. She was hired by the sheriff’s office in December 2022 and was terminated Friday.

While working at the jail, Davis met inmate Vanlen Preston, who served time from July 2022 to September 2023 for charges including drug possession and trafficking drugs, authorities said. Preston was also tied to the contraband operation and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and four counts of participation in criminal gang activity.

According to the sheriff’s office, Preston and Davis developed a relationship in the jail and remained in contact after Preston was released on bond.

A search warrant was executed at Davis’ home in South Fulton and officials said they found out Preston was living with her. Two firearms, one of which was stolen, marijuana, a drone and about $4,500 was also located at Davis’ home, authorities confirmed.

“The introduction of contraband into our facilities threatens the safety and security of the inmates in our care and custody, as well as our staff,” Labat said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.