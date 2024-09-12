4th teen arrested in killing of 18-year-old outside Covington music studio

“These arrests reflect our continued commitment to justice and the safety of our community,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said at the time. “Our thoughts remain with the Roddy family during this difficult time. We hope these arrests provide some sense of closure as they begin the healing process. We stand with them, and we will continue to support them during this time.”

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. outside the studio, which is located next to a Chevron gas station in the 11200 block of Ga. 36. According to an incident report, a deputy responded to a penetrating trauma call at Piedmont Newton Hospital, where they found Roddy and two other male victims from the shooting. The two men said an unknown vehicle pulled up to them while in the parking lot near the gas station and shot at their car, deputies said. After the gunfire, the men realized Roddy was struck and drove her to the hospital, the report stated.

Roddy would have started her first year at Savannah State University last month, according to her obituary. The seventh child of 10 siblings, she was described by her family as a social butterfly who “never met a stranger.”

“Da’Menica will be remembered for her love of others and infectious smile,” the obituary stated. “She was always willing to help others and loved to encourage them through music, dancing and self-care.”

According to authorities, Grier was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault. Tommie, Richardson and Walker are each facing the same charges, along with making false statements or writings, deputies said. They are all being held in the Newton County Jail.