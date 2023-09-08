2nd murder suspect arrested after man ‘ambushed’ at Mechanicsville apartments

A second man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Mechanicsville apartment complex, while a third suspect remains at large, officials said.

Khalik Rayevon Jones is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in the June 5 incident. According to an arrest warrant, Jones and two others, Jakobe Moody and Anthony Chavez, are accused of fatally shooting Tremaine Glasper, 28, at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments at the intersection of Wells and Humphries streets in southwest Atlanta.

Jones was arrested Wednesday in Rockford, Illinois, by Atlanta officers and transferred to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains without bond. Moody was arrested June 29, while Chavez remains on the run.

The gunfire occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when Glasper came out of his girlfriend’s apartment, walked to his vehicle and “was ambushed and killed,” the warrant states. A black Dodge Charger was tied to the suspects and spotted on multiple cameras, officials said.

Several bullets shattered Glasper’s car windows and doors, with most of them concentrated on the driver’s-side window. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The warrant details that the suspects entered the apartment complex in the Dodge around 10:30 p.m. the previous night and that the driver backed into a parking spot facing Glasper’s girlfriend’s apartment breezeway. By 11:39 p.m., the suspects left and a front passenger removed a license plate cover, allowing the Georgia plate number to be caught on surveillance cameras.

At about 12:35 a.m., the suspects returned to the same parking spot, according to the warrant. Glasper arrived at the complex at about 1:55 a.m., at which point officials said he walked to his girlfriend’s home.

The warrant does not detail why Glasper went to the woman’s apartment or why the suspects spent time at the complex prior to the shooting.

After the deadly encounter, the suspects left in the Dodge, which authorities said they were able to determine was registered to Moody. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Jones and Chavez were quickly pinned to the case through social media and phone records, the warrant states. According to Fulton County Jail records, Chavez has not been arrested.

