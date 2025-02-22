2 young children, man injured in DeKalb house fire

Two young children and a man were injured Friday in a house fire in DeKalb County, officials said.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from the second-story of a home on Rivers Hills Court shortly after 6 p.m., DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a phone call. The home is off River Road just outside I-285 and near Cedar Grove High School.

“We were relieved to see that there were three residents that had made it outside prior to our arrival, but unfortunately, all three of those individuals received some burns from the house fire,” Daniels said.