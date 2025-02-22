2 young children, man injured in DeKalb house fire

Two young children and a man were injured Friday in a house fire in DeKalb County, officials said.
Firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from the second-story of a home on Rivers Hills Court shortly after 6 p.m., DeKalb fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during a phone call. The home is off River Road just outside I-285 and near Cedar Grove High School.
“We were relieved to see that there were three residents that had made it outside prior to our arrival, but unfortunately, all three of those individuals received some burns from the house fire,” Daniels said.
Both the children suffered minor burns and the man suffered second-degree burns, authorities confirmed.
Daniels did not have the exact ages of the kids, but said “they were babies, pretty much.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Daniels confirmed that foul play is not suspected.
The blaze comes just two days after three children were killed in an apartment fire in Atlanta’s Fairburn Mays neighborhood.
An Atlanta fire spokesman said the children and their father were helped out of the unit at the Country Oaks Apartments by a neighbor before firefighters arrived Wednesday afternoon. The children were identified as 4-year-old Jhacari White, 1-year-old Xyla White and 9-month-old Xhalia White.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.