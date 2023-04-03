X

2 would-be thieves electrocuted at power substation, police say

Credit: Gainesville Police Department

Credit: Gainesville Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Investigators believe two men were attempting to steal from a power substation when both were electrocuted early Monday, according to Gainesville police.

Crews were called to a transformer fire in the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway at around 3 a.m. Emergency responders found two men dead and both appeared to have been electrocuted, police said.

Firefighters and a Georgia Power crew worked to ensure the area was safe before recovering the bodies. The names of those killed were not immediately released while investigators attempted to identify them.

“The initial investigation has determined the two trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed,” police said in a social media post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gainesville police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug case: Juror gets 3 days in jail for filming court proceedings2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On heels of ‘60 Minutes’ feature, Marjorie Greene to lead pro-Trump protest
2h ago

Credit: AP

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
20m ago

Atlanta contractor faces new federal charge in City Hall bribery trial
5h ago

Atlanta contractor faces new federal charge in City Hall bribery trial
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Democrats threaten primary against centrist Atlanta lawmaker
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Man fatally shot after having gun stolen in Clayton County; teens arrested
45m ago
7 arrested, accused of illegal stunt driving near GSU campus
2h ago
Young Thug case: Juror gets 3 days in jail for filming court proceedings
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top