2 would-be thieves electrocuted at power substation, police say

Investigators believe two men were attempting to steal from a power substation when both were electrocuted early Monday, according to Gainesville police.
Crews were called to a transformer fire in the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway at around 3 a.m. Emergency responders found two men dead and both appeared to have been electrocuted, police said.
Firefighters and a Georgia Power crew worked to ensure the area was safe before recovering the bodies. The names of those killed were not immediately released while investigators attempted to identify them.
“The initial investigation has determined the two trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed,” police said in a social media post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gainesville police.
