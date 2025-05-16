2 teens injured minutes apart in Atlanta, DeKalb shootings

Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday evening following separate shootings in Atlanta and DeKalb County, authorities said.
Just before 6 p.m., DeKalb officers were called to the 3400 block of Evans Road, just outside I-285. There, authorities said they found a teen with a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose age was not provided, was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
Two minutes later, officers in Atlanta were called to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they met with a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in his left leg. The victim was said to be alert.
Investigators said they determined the incident happened in the 3000 block of Middleton Road, off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and just east of I-285 in northwest Atlanta.
The two incident locations are about 25 miles apart and on opposite sides of the Perimeter.
The shootings come just two days after an 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in southwest Atlanta, police said. That incident happened Tuesday in the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive.
No additional details were released about the two Thursday shootings, and no information has been provided about any suspects.
