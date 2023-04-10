2 shot near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead on Easter Sunday

A shooting near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead left two people injured on Easter Sunday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.
Officers got the call around 3 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Oak Valley and Peachtree roads, right in front of the luxury shopping center. They found one victim, who was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
Officers were then notified of another victim who had been shot. That victim also was alert when taken to a hospital, police said.
It was not clear if either had been targeted.
A witness, who wanted to be identified only as Taylor, told Channel 2 Action News from the scene that a group of young people was in front of the LA Fitness when shots rang out and everyone scattered.
“They took off. They dispersed, ran different directions,” she said.
As a medical student, she provided first aid to the victim at the scene before police and medical responders arrived, she told the news station. It was all she could do to put her first aid training into play, she said.
On Sunday, crime scene tape was strung across the intersection leading into Phipps Plaza, and clothing items scattered in the crosswalk were marked as evidence. Multiple shootings have taken place at or near the high-end shopping plaza in recent years, the most prominent being the Dec. 21, 2020, fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.
Kennedy was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of her aunt’s vehicle and died the day after Christmas. Daquan Reed was arrested a few weeks later and has since been convicted of murder in her death.
Prosecutors said at the time that Reed fired shots from a vehicle because he was enraged he had just been robbed in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue.
In December 2021, a man was shot at the plaza’s movie theater during a dispute over seating assignments at a showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He was stable when taken to a hospital.
