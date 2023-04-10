2 shot near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead on Easter Sunday

“They took off. They dispersed, ran different directions,” she said.

As a medical student, she provided first aid to the victim at the scene before police and medical responders arrived, she told the news station. It was all she could do to put her first aid training into play, she said.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

On Sunday, crime scene tape was strung across the intersection leading into Phipps Plaza, and clothing items scattered in the crosswalk were marked as evidence. Multiple shootings have taken place at or near the high-end shopping plaza in recent years, the most prominent being the Dec. 21, 2020, fatal shooting of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.

Explore A list of recent shootings at metro Atlanta shopping centers

Kennedy was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of her aunt’s vehicle and died the day after Christmas. Daquan Reed was arrested a few weeks later and has since been convicted of murder in her death.

Prosecutors said at the time that Reed fired shots from a vehicle because he was enraged he had just been robbed in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue.

In December 2021, a man was shot at the plaza’s movie theater during a dispute over seating assignments at a showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He was stable when taken to a hospital.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.