2 killed in shooting in South Fulton neighborhood, police say

21 minutes ago
Two people are dead after gunfire erupted in a South Fulton neighborhood on Monday morning, authorities said.

Details are limited, but South Fulton police confirmed they responded around 7 a.m. to the shooting in the 6900 block of Talkeetna Court in the Falls at Cascade Palms neighborhood. The subdivision is located near Cascade Palmetto Highway and has more than 200 single-family homes, according to its website.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

“Our investigation is not complete therefore we are not putting out the motive until we an confirm the details related to this incident,” police Lt. Patrick Triplett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study: Georgia maternal mortality increase among five worst in nation
5h ago

