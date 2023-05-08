X

2 killed in NW Atlanta shooting Sunday evening, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By AJC staff reports
43 minutes ago

Two people have died after a shooting Sunday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a “person shot” call on the 600 block of Francis Place. Two males were found in critical condition from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they died.

During the investigation, officers learned there may have been a third victim, Atlanta police reported. However, they have been unable to located any additional victims.

The ages of the victims were not released, and no further details were available. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

About the Author

AJC staff reports
Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time4h ago

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion
6h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
18m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
7h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
7h ago
2 killed, 4 injured in multivehicle crash in NW Atlanta, police say
12h ago
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top