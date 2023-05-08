2 killed in NW Atlanta shooting Sunday evening, police say

Two people have died after a shooting Sunday evening in northwest Atlanta, police said.
About 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a “person shot” call on the 600 block of Francis Place. Two males were found in critical condition from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they died.
During the investigation, officers learned there may have been a third victim, Atlanta police reported. However, they have been unable to located any additional victims.
The ages of the victims were not released, and no further details were available. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
