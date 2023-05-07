X

2 killed, 4 injured in multivehicle crash in NW Atlanta, police say

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

At least two people are dead and four injured following a multivehicle wreck in northwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway at Browntown Road and involved three vehicles, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of a Toyota Sequoia was traveling northbound on the parkway when they tried to pass a Honda Accord and struck the side of the vehicle. After making contact, the Sequoia lost control, entered the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota RAV4.

A passenger in the Sequoia was killed and the driver was hospitalized in critical condition after they were ejected from the vehicle, police said. Three other passengers in the Sequoia were also taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the driver of the RAV4 died at the scene. The driver of the Accord was not injured.

An investigation into the crash, which occurred near the Cobb County line, is ongoing. Police said charges are likely forthcoming.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Girl, 12, accidentally shot at SW Atlanta apartments; suspect sought
President of World Bank Group comes to Clark Atlanta in historic visit
2h ago

President of World Bank Group comes to Clark Atlanta in historic visit
Police: Girl, 12, accidentally shot at SW Atlanta apartments; suspect sought
'Beauty from ashes': Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
'Beauty from ashes': Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
