2 injured in holiday shooting at Clayton County home

Crime & Public Safety
By AJC staff reports
44 minutes ago
Clayton County police are investigating an Independence Day shooting at a Clayton County home that injured two people.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Wall Street in Jonesboro and sent the two unidentified victims to the hospital, said police spokeswoman Julia Isaac.

The motive in the incident is unknown and the investigation is ongoing, Isaac said. No further details, including a possible suspect, were released.

