2 Clayton County inmates face charges after video of attack surfaces

Two Clayton County inmates are facing charges after a cellphone video surfaced of them allegedly attacking another inmate, county officials said.
The video, which showed inmates “jumping and assaulting” the victim, was brought to the attention of Sheriff Levon Allen by the victim’s mother last week, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It is not clear when the video was taken.
An inmate used a cellphone to record the assault and was careful not to show the faces of the inmates who participated, the statement read. So, the sheriff immediately ordered a shake-down of the jail and an investigation.
Within 48 hours, the cellphone was located and two of the involved inmates were identified as Beau Mosely and Derrick Thrash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both inmates have been charged with aggravated battery and possession of prohibited items. Investigators continue working to identify the other inmates who took part in the attack.
In a statement, Allen said, “law and order will be restored to the Clayton County jail not just for the safety of employees, but for the safety of inmates as well.”
