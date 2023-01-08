2 Clayton County inmates face charges after video of attack surfaces

The video, which showed inmates “jumping and assaulting” the victim, was brought to the attention of Sheriff Levon Allen by the victim’s mother last week, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It is not clear when the video was taken.

An inmate used a cellphone to record the assault and was careful not to show the faces of the inmates who participated, the statement read. So, the sheriff immediately ordered a shake-down of the jail and an investigation.