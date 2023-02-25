2 arrested, including 15-year-old, in Columbus shooting that injured 9 kids

Blackmon said that a fight occurred at a party, which appears to have taken place at a warehouse, and that dispute spilled into the gas station, where gunfire occurred.

Authorities said they are unsure if any of the children’s parents who attended the party were at the gas station during the shooting. The 5-year-old victim was in the area of the Shell with a family member and not at the party, Blackmon said.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country,” Blackmon said. “While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.”