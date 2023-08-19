BreakingNews
Carson Beck wins battle for starting quarterback for Georgia Bulldogs

17-year-old shot in Acworth subdivision near North Cobb high

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Credit: Acworth Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By
32 minutes ago
X

A 17-year-old was shot Friday evening at a townhome subdivision in Acworth before meeting police in an area outside a Cobb County high school, police said.

Officers met with the victim in an area near the 3400 block of Old 41 Highway, which is in front of North Cobb High School, shortly before 11 p.m., according to officials. The teenager was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After investigators spoke with witnesses, it was determined that the shooting took place in the parking lot of Blue Springs Station, a townhouse community directly in front of the high school and along Blue Springs Road. Authorities said a dispute between the victim and suspect escalated to gunfire.

No other details were released in the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
LIVE: A reminder of Trump’s strength at Atlanta conference featuring his rivals

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
6h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
10h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
10h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment
The Latest

Gang members convicted in 2018 killings in Athens, Gwinnett County
27m ago
Man fatally shot near downtown Atlanta MARTA station, police headquarters
5h ago
Student, 18, shot during attempted robbery at Clayton County football game
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top