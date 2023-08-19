17-year-old shot in Acworth subdivision near North Cobb high

A 17-year-old was shot Friday evening at a townhome subdivision in Acworth before meeting police in an area outside a Cobb County high school, police said.

Officers met with the victim in an area near the 3400 block of Old 41 Highway, which is in front of North Cobb High School, shortly before 11 p.m., according to officials. The teenager was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After investigators spoke with witnesses, it was determined that the shooting took place in the parking lot of Blue Springs Station, a townhouse community directly in front of the high school and along Blue Springs Road. Authorities said a dispute between the victim and suspect escalated to gunfire.

No other details were released in the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

