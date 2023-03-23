$10K reward offered to find man accused of killing 11-year-old in her bed

“There were so many bullets, but only she was hit,” Angel Jones, Asijah’s sister, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I just heard her scream.”

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Within hours of the shooting, Parks was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, violation of the street gang act, and violation of the domestic terrorism statute, the sheriff’s office said. He also has outstanding warrants stemming from his alleged involvement in another shooting incident that investigators recently linked him to, Dix said.

“If he has a different side to the story, we will listen to it,” Dix said. “We can’t hear it if he’s running and refuses to talk to us. Running isn’t going to help him, and it’s just a matter of time before he is caught. Her blood on his hands isn’t going away, and neither are we.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-467-4282 and ask to speak to an investigator.