1 shot after landscaping crew robbed at gunpoint in Decatur, police say

One person was injured after a landscaping crew working in Decatur was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and located a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not disclosed.

Investigators determined that the crew was working in the area when an armed “unknown suspect” robbed them, Lt. John Bender confirmed. No information was released about the suspected gunman or what was stolen.