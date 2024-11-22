Breaking: Gayle officially out as Spelman College president
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

1 shot after landscaping crew robbed at gunpoint in Decatur, police say

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue.
By
32 minutes ago

One person was injured after a landscaping crew working in Decatur was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Clairemont Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and located a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not disclosed.

Investigators determined that the crew was working in the area when an armed “unknown suspect” robbed them, Lt. John Bender confirmed. No information was released about the suspected gunman or what was stolen.

Bender did not say if the shooting occurred at a home or business. The Decatur Family YMCA, an assisted living facility and several homes are all located near the incident location.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made after 1 killed in triple shooting in SE Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dies after being shot several times at SW Atlanta shopping center
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Officials ID man killed in shooting near SW Atlanta gas station
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

17-year-old dead in shooting at SE Atlanta apartments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: DAVID TULIS

DeKalb inmate, jailer indicted in separate contraband-related cases2h ago
35 boxes of cremated remains found in burned Cobb funeral home, police say
Gwinnett man arrested after shooting trapped husky, police say
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights