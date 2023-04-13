X

1 man dead, another injured in East Point shooting

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 48 minutes ago

One man was killed after being shot inside a car Wednesday at an East Point gas station, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Officers were called to Stone Hogan Connector, where they found two men shot inside the vehicle, the news station reported. One man was taken to a hospital, but the other was pronounced dead at the scene, police told Channel 2.

The driver told police that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly and Citgo gas station along Washington Road, Channel 2 reported. The location is nearly three miles from where the vehicle was located.

Authorities did not say what led to the shooting.

In February, a man was indicted in connection with a fatal shooting at the same complex as the Piggly Wiggly and Citgo, officials said. Alisteir Vashaun Murray is accused of killing a man and injuring a woman after an argument in January 2022.

At the same strip mall, owner of Beauty World Hyun Chan Cha was fatally shot inside her store in November, East Point police previously said. Nathan Huff was arrested in the apparent robbery. Police said he was casing some businesses in the area and chose the beauty supply shop.

East Point police has not responded to inquiries about Wednesday’s shooting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

