1 killed, another injured in shooting in Summerhill neighborhood

Gunfire erupted at a home in the Summerhill neighborhood Monday, leaving a man dead and another injured, police said.
Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 20 block of Ormond Street for a person shot. The residence is located near Hank Aaron Drive and just east of I-85.
Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said. The other victim was later taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, though his condition is unknown at this time.
Police have not said what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. The victims were not publicly identified.
