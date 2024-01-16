1 killed, another injured in shooting in Summerhill neighborhood

Gunfire erupted at a home in the Summerhill neighborhood Monday, leaving a man dead and another injured, police said.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the 20 block of Ormond Street for a person shot. The residence is located near Hank Aaron Drive and just east of I-85.

Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said. The other victim was later taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle, though his condition is unknown at this time.