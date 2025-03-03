Crime & Public Safety
1 dead, 1 injured in SW Atlanta shooting that started as drug deal, police say

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting police believe stemmed from a drug deal around midnight Monday.

By
31 minutes ago

A man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to officials.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that a shots fired call came in around midnight Monday at the Gateway South Apartments on Sylvan Road. The area is in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood just north of Langford Parkway.

Officials said a 30-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, the news station reported. The second person was rushed to a hospital, but his condition was not released.

Homicide Commander Andrew Smith told Channel 2 at the scene that the situation seemed to stem from a drug deal that went wrong.

“We believe that there was some type of narcotics transaction that was taking place,” he said. “An unknown amount of individuals were involved, and we’re trying to determine that at this point.”

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

